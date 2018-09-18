UPDATE 1-Canadian factory sales up more than expected on gains in autos, rail cars

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales grew by a greater than expected 0.9 percent in July, pushed higher by gains in the transportation equipment and chemicals industries, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.6 percent gain from June. Sales were up in 11 of 21 industries, representing 68 percent of total manufacturing sales.

Transportation equipment sales rose by 2.6 percent, mostly as a result of gains in shipments of motor vehicles and railroad rolling stock.

Chemical industry sales increased by 4.6 percent, in part due to higher production of basic chemicals after maintenance work at some facilities earlier in the summer.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry grew by 2.4 percent to hit their highest level since October 2014 on higher production in most refineries.