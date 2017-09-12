Higher C$ reflects economic strengths -Canadian finance minister

ST. JOHN‘S, Newfoundland, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar’s recent sharp gain in value is a clear reflection of the country’s economic strengths, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

“My view is that the economy is showing continued strength even at our current dollar valuation,” he said. The Canadian dollar has rallied more than 13 percent since early May and touched its strongest point in more than two years on Friday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)