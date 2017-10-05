Canada's Morneau says recent pullback in C$ helpful for exporters

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the recent pullback in the Canadian dollar would be helpful for exporters, and he has a sense from meeting with private-sector economists in Toronto on Thursday that the economy will remain strong.

Morneau also said plans for the Infrastructure Bank were on track, with the board of directors being filled and a chief executive hired. He said the government’s fall fiscal update would come in a matter of weeks.