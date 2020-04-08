Value of Canada building permits down 7.3% in February

OTTAWA, April 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 7.3% in February from January, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The residential sector saw lower intentions for multi-family components, while the industrial component led the decline in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease. Month-on-Month % Feb Jan (rev) Jan (prev) Total -7.3 +3.3 +4.0 Residential -7.3 +12.0 +12.7 Nonresidential -7.3 -8.5 -7.8 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decrease of 4.5% in the value of building permits in February. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)