Value of Canada building permits down 7.3% in February

    OTTAWA, April 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building
permits fell by 7.3% in February from January, Statistics Canada
said on Wednesday.
    The residential sector saw lower intentions for multi-family
components, while the industrial component led the decline in
the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were
down in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the
largest decrease.
 Month-on-Month %      Feb         Jan (rev)   Jan (prev)
 Total                 -7.3        +3.3        +4.0
 Residential           -7.3        +12.0       +12.7
 Nonresidential        -7.3        -8.5        -7.8
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decrease
of 4.5% in the value of building permits in February. All
figures are seasonally adjusted.

 (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
