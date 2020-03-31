Canada February producer prices down 0.5% on refined petroleum products

OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.5% in February from January on lower prices for refined petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. The decline followed a 0.3% decrease in January. Raw materials prices were down 4.7% in February, and were down 5.9% on the year. Industrial Month-on-m product onth prices (pct change) Feb Jan (rev) Jan (prev) Total -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 Total +0.1 0.0 0.0 ex-energy/ petrol Industrial Year-on-ye product ar prices (pct change) Feb Jan (rev) Jan (prev) Total -0.3 +0.5 +0.5 Total +0.1 -0.1 -0.1 ex-energy/ petrol Raw Month-on-m materials onth price index (pct change) Feb Jan (rev) Jan (prev) Total -4.7 -2.3 -2.2 Ex crude -1.0 +1.3 +1.3 energy Raw Year-on-ye materials ar price index (pct change) Feb Jan (rev) Jan (prev) Total -5.9 +1.7 +1.7 Ex crude -0.5 +1.2 +1.1 energy (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)