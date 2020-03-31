Market News
March 31, 2020 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada February producer prices down 0.5% on refined petroleum products

2 Min Read

    OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell
by 0.5% in February from January on lower prices for refined
petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
    The decline followed a 0.3% decrease in January. Raw
materials prices were down 4.7% in February, and were down 5.9%
on the year.

    
 Industrial              Month-on-m  
 product                 onth        
 prices                              
 (pct                                
 change)                             
             Feb         Jan (rev)   Jan (prev)
 Total       -0.5        -0.3        -0.3
 Total       +0.1        0.0         0.0
 ex-energy/                          
 petrol                              
 
 Industrial              Year-on-ye  
 product                 ar          
 prices                              
 (pct                                
 change)                             
             Feb         Jan (rev)   Jan (prev)
 Total       -0.3        +0.5        +0.5
 Total       +0.1        -0.1        -0.1
 ex-energy/                          
 petrol                              
 
 Raw                      Month-on-m  
 materials                onth        
 price index                          
 (pct                                 
 change)                              
              Feb         Jan (rev)   Jan (prev)
 Total        -4.7        -2.3        -2.2
 Ex crude     -1.0        +1.3        +1.3
 energy                               
 
 Raw                     Year-on-ye  
 materials               ar          
 price                               
 index (pct                          
 change)                             
             Feb         Jan (rev)   Jan (prev)
 Total       -5.9        +1.7        +1.7
 Ex crude    -0.5        +1.2        +1.1
 energy                              
 
 (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below