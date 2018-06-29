FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Canada May producer prices rise 1.0 pct, the most in six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices rose by 1.0 percent in May from April, the fifth consecutive increase, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices were up in 17, down in one, leaving three unchanged. The advance was the greatest since the 1.5 percent jump seen in November 2017.

Energy and petroleum products prices posted a 4.0 percent gain on higher prices and increased demand for crude oil. Prices for lumber climbed by 3.1 percent on increased housing construction in the United States.

The three major metal commodity groups all posted gains, with fabricated metal products and construction materials rising by 1.9 percent.

The raw materials price index rose by 3.8 percent on higher prices for crude energy products.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
