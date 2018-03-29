UPDATE 1-Canada producer prices up 0.1 pct in Feb on motorized vehicles

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February as a weaker domestic currency boosted the cost of motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices were up in 17 and down in two, leaving two unchanged.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles increased by 0.4 percent thanks largely to a 1.3 percent fall in the value of the Canadian dollar against the greenback in February.

Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens. The producer price index would have fallen by 0.2 percent had the exchange rate stayed constant.

Prices for energy and petroleum products fell by 1.8 percent on lower prices for light fuel oils, diesel fuel and gasoline.

The raw materials price index dropped by 0.3 percent on lower prices for crude energy products.