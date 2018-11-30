UPDATE 1-Canadian Oct producer prices climb 0.2 pct on meat, fish, dairy

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in October from September, thanks largely to increased demand for meat, fish and dairy products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Of the 21 major commodity groups, 10 rose, six fell and five were unchanged.

The meat, fish and dairy sector posted a 0.9 percent gain as prices for fresh and frozen pork jumped 3.6 percent. Prices for cheese and cheese products grew by 1.5 percent.

Petroleum products edged up by 0.2 percent, as higher prices for diesel fuel and light oil fuels helped overcome lower prices for gasoline.

Raw materials prices fell 2.4 percent, the third consecutive month-on-month decline, on reduced demand for crude energy products.