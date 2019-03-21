Bonds News
Canada's Quebec sees balanced budgets for next five fiscal years

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Thursday said it would balance the books in 2019/20 and the following four fiscal years despite slowing growth.

Quebec’s first-term Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government also raised 2019/20 program spending after announcing a budget surplus of C$2.5 billion for 2018/19. The surplus was the fourth in succession that the province has reported. (Reporting by Allison Lampert Writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

