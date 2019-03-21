UPDATE 1-Canada's Quebec sees balanced budgets for next five fiscal years

(Adds details of budget, background)

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Thursday said it would balance the books in 2019/20 and the following four fiscal years despite slowing growth.

Quebec’s first-term Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government also raised 2019/20 program spending after announcing a budget surplus of C$2.5 billion for 2018/19. The surplus was the fourth in succession that the province has reported.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard also said 2019 growth would be 1.8 percent before slowing to 1.5 percent in 2020.

The center-right CAQ was elected for the first time in October 2018, winning a majority government in the predominately French-speaking province after campaigning on a promise of fiscal responsibility.

They took the reins from Quebec’s former Liberal government, which delivered successive balanced budgets and surpluses after years of deficits, winning kudos from investors.

In November 2018, Girard said rising interest rates and trade turbulence between the United States and China would weigh on growth.