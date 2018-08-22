FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Canada June retail sales edge lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail trade dipped 0.2 percent in June as lower sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers more than offset higher sales at food and building material and garden equipment stores, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted a 0.1 percent increase from May, whose gain was revised up to 2.2 percent from an initially reported 2.0 percent jump.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 2.3 percent, partly reversing May’s 5.2 percent gain. In volume terms, sales at gasoline stations fell a milder 0.4 percent.

Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers declined 0.7 percent, the second drop in three months.

Sales were down in six of 11 subsectors, representing 52 percent of retail trade. Stripping out the effects of prices changes, sales volume decreased 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Frances Kerry

