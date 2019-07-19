Market News
UPDATE 1-Canada retail trade unexpectedly dips as bad weather hits food, drink sales

OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian retail trade unexpectedly dipped by 0.1% in May, the first decline in four months, as bad weather hit sales of food and drink, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted sales would rise 0.3% from April. Sales fell in four of the 11 subsectors, representing 39% of total retail trade.

Sales of food and drink dropped by 2.0%, which Statscan linked to unseasonably cold weather across Canada and heavy rainfall in some major cities. It was the largest month-on-month decrease for the subsector since a 2.4% fall in January 2015.

Gasoline station trade rose for the fourth consecutive month, increasing by 3.5%. Cannabis stores notched a 14.8% jump in sales, the third consecutive month of double-digit growth.

Only Ontario and Quebec - the two most populous of Canada’s 10 provinces - posted gains. Sales in the remaining eight fell.

