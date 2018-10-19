UPDATE 1-Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fall in August on lower gas

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian retail trade unexpectedly fell by 0.1 percent in August, the second decline in three months, in part due to lower sales of gas and clothing, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3 percent gain from July. Stripping out the effect of price changes, volumes dipped by 0.3 percent.

Sales fell in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 52 percent of total retail trade.

Receipts at gas stations dipped by 2.0 percent, largely reflecting lower volumes, while sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores posted a 1.2 percent decline.

Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose by 0.8 percent, the first gain in three months, on higher sales at new car dealers.