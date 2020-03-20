URGENT-Canada January retail sales up 0.4%

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in January from December at C$51.97 billion ($36.41 billion) on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales increased in four of 11 subsectors, representing 48% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down by 0.3%. Percent Jan Jan Dec (rev) Dec (prev) changes mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Total +0.4 +3.4 +0.2 0.0 Excluding -0.1 +3.3 +0.7 +0.5 autos/part s NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.3% increase in overall sales in January, and for sales to increase 0.2% excluding autos. ($1 = 1.4272 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)