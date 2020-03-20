Market News
URGENT-Canada January retail sales up 0.4%

    OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by
0.4% in January from December at C$51.97 billion  ($36.41
billion) on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and
gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Sales increased in four of 11 subsectors, representing 48%
of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down by
0.3%.
    
 Percent     Jan         Jan         Dec (rev)   Dec (prev)
 changes                                         
             mo/mo       yr/yr       mo/mo       mo/mo
 Total       +0.4        +3.4        +0.2        0.0
 Excluding   -0.1        +3.3        +0.7        +0.5
 autos/part                                      
 s                                               
 
    NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for
e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.3%
increase in overall sales in January, and for sales to increase
0.2% excluding autos.
    
($1 = 1.4272 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
