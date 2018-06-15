FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities hits five-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Canadian securities hit a five-month high in April as non-residents targeted the bond market after four straight months of divestment, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Outsiders bought a net C$9.13 billion ($6.97 billion) of securities in April, the most since the C$20.00 billion they racked up last November.

Foreigners purchased a net C$8.79 billion in bonds as they focused on new corporate issues denominated in foreign currencies. They sold off federal government bonds for the fifth straight month.

Non-residents also bought C$2.41 billion worth of Canadian stocks - focusing on the finance and insurance sector - while selling off C$2.07 billion in money market paper.

Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by a net C$652 million as they sold off a record C$11.25 billion in U.S. shares. At the same time they invested in non-U.S. foreign shares as well as bonds while disposing of money market paper. ($1=$1.31 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
