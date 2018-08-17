FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities rises in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Net foreign investment in Canadian securities surged to C$11.5 billion in June from C$3.0 billion in May as non-residents bought Canadian bonds at the fastest pace in seven months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Foreigners bought C$11.7 billion in bonds, the highest since November 2017, led by the purchase of corporate bonds, while they sold government bonds.

Foreign investors also increased their holdings of Canadian equities, buying C$1.5 billion in June after a C$2.8 billion divestment in May.

Canadian investment in foreign securities rose to C$11.3 billion in June, which was the largest investment since January. It included the purchase of bonds and stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

