UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities slows in Aug
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 4 days

UPDATE 1-Foreign investment in Canadian securities slows in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors slowed their acquisition of Canadian securities in August, with purchases concentrated in the Canadian bond market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

International investors bought C$9.85 billion ($7.85 billion in Canadian securities after buying an upwardly revised C$23.97 billion in July.

August’s purchases were below the monthly average investment of C$17.71 billion seen over this year from January to July, the statistics agency said.

Acquisitions were driven by the purchase of C$8.15 billion in Canadian bonds, particularly federal and provincial government bonds on the secondary market.

At the same time, Canadians resumed their purchases on international securities, buying C$12.04 billion in assets after divesting C$1.78 billion in July.

Canadians bought C$4.9 billion in foreign bonds, the largest amount since February 2016. Purchases were driven by U.S. corporate bonds, as well as U.S. Treasuries and non-U.S. foreign bonds.

Canadians also bought C$7.2 billion in foreign equities, largely in U.S. stocks as markets edged up in August. ($1=$1.2544 Canadian)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
