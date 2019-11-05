Market News
November 5, 2019 / 1:46 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada posts C$978 million trade deficit in September

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$978 million ($745 million) in September as both imports and exports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports dipped by 1.3% in part due to lower trade in gold and crude oil while imports fell by 1.7%, largely on gold and transportation equipment. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$0.70 billion for September.

($1 = 1.3128 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, writing by David Ljunggren, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below