Canada posts C$978 million trade deficit in September

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$978 million ($745 million) in September as both imports and exports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports dipped by 1.3% in part due to lower trade in gold and crude oil while imports fell by 1.7%, largely on gold and transportation equipment. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$0.70 billion for September.

($1 = 1.3128 Canadian dollars)