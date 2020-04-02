Market News
April 2, 2020 / 12:50 PM / in an hour

Canada posts C$983 mln trade deficit in February

1 Min Read

    OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of
C$983 million ($694 million) in February as both exports rose
and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
    Exports were up by 0.5%, largely on an increase in private
jets. Imports fell by 0.8%, largely on crude oil.
    Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of
Canadian dollars: 
 Merchandise   Feb         Jan (rev)   change pct  Jan (prev)
 trade                                             
 Balance       -0.983      -1.656      n/a         -1.473
 Exports       48.341      48.086      +0.5        48.135
 Imports       49.324      49.743      -0.8        49.609
 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a
deficit of C$1.87 billion in February.
    ($1=$1.4164 Canadian) 


 (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below