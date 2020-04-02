Canada posts C$983 mln trade deficit in February

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$983 million ($694 million) in February as both exports rose and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Exports were up by 0.5%, largely on an increase in private jets. Imports fell by 0.8%, largely on crude oil. Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars: Merchandise Feb Jan (rev) change pct Jan (prev) trade Balance -0.983 -1.656 n/a -1.473 Exports 48.341 48.086 +0.5 48.135 Imports 49.324 49.743 -0.8 49.609 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$1.87 billion in February. ($1=$1.4164 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)