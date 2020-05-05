Market News
CORRECTED-Canada posts C$1.41 bln trade deficit in March

    May 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.41
billion ($1.01 billion) in March as both exports and imports
declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
    Exports were down by 4.7%, largely on a decline in motor
vehicle and parts sales. Imports fell by 3.5%, also in motor
vehicle and parts sales.
    Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of
Canadian dollars:
 
Merchandise trade    March   Feb(rev) change pct    Feb(prev)   
Balance             -1.411    -0.894       n/a       -0.983     
Exports             46.257    48.523      -4.7       48.341     
 
Imports             47.668    49.417      -3.5       49.324  

    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a
deficit of C$2.00 billion in March.
  ($1=$1.4018 Canadian) 



 (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Kelsey Johnson)
