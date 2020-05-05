CORRECTED-Canada posts C$1.41 bln trade deficit in March

(Correct figures throughout story as previous item was published with incorrect data due to a technical error. No changes to attached alerts.) May 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.41 billion ($1.01 billion) in March as both exports and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Exports were down by 4.7%, largely on a decline in motor vehicle and parts sales. Imports fell by 3.5%, also in motor vehicle and parts sales. Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars: {TAB} Merchandise trade March Feb(rev) change pct Feb(prev) Balance -1.411 -0.894 n/a -0.983 Exports 46.257 48.523 -4.7 48.341 Imports 47.668 49.417 -3.5 49.324 {TXT} NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$2.00 billion in March. ($1=$1.4018 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Kelsey Johnson)