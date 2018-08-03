UPDATE 2-Canada exports hit record in June, shrug off U.S. metals tariffs

(Adds analyst comment, market sees more chance Bank of Canada will lift rates, details of release, background)

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian exports shrugged off the effects of U.S. metals tariffs to hit a record high in June, cutting the country’s trade deficit to its lowest in 17 months, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

The unexpectedly strong performance boosted market expectations that the Bank of Canada could hike interest rates next month. The central bank has raised rates four times since the middle of last year as the economy strengthens.

The June deficit of C$626 million ($482 million) - the lowest since the C$485 shortfall recorded in January 2017 - was far smaller than the C$2.30 billion predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Exports jumped by 4.1 percent from May to C$50.70 billion on higher shipments of energy products and aircraft, in particular business jets. The advance was the greatest since the 4.8 percent leap seen in November 2016.

“It is a very strong report. Really all the details look pretty positive,” said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. Second-quarter exports rose by 6.0 percent from the first, the greatest such gain in 10 years.

The increase masked a 36.8 percent slump in exports of steel to the United States, which imposed a 25 percent tariff at the end of May. The value of steel shipments fell to C$536.8 million while exports of aluminum to the United States, subject to a 10 percent tariff, dropped 7.0 percent to C$851.2 million.

Unlike the overall data, the figures for steel and aluminum were not adjusted for seasonality. Exports of both metals had risen significantly in the months leading up to the tariffs as industries stockpiled supplies.

“The fact that we can have such a strong print with the metals tariffs dragging on things illustrates they are going to have a marginal impact on the Canadian economy,” Kelvin said in a phone interview.

The Bank of Canada announces its next decision on Sept 5.

Market expectations of a hike in September, as reflected in the overnight index swaps market, initially rose to 33.00 percent from 28.90 percent before the release.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at C$1.3001, or 76.92 U.S. cents.

Analysts say if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with a threat to impose tariffs on autos, the damage will be much greater.

Imports fell by 0.2 percent on lower volumes of energy products. A number of Canadian refineries that had been shut down in April and May resumed production in June, cutting the demand for foreign gasoline and diesel fuel.

The data underscored the importance to Canada of the United States, which took 73.0 percent of all Canadian goods exports in June. Exports rose by 2.5 percent to a new record while imports edged up by 0.3 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus with the United States grew to C$4.12 billion in June from C$3.33 billion in May.

($1=$1.30 Canadian)