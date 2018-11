OTTAWA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada will allow businesses to write off more of their capital investments to make them more competitive, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday as he unveiled a budget update that projected a C$18.1 billion deficit for 2018-19.

The projected deficit for this fiscal year was smaller than a revised C$18.8 billion projection in the February budget. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney,)