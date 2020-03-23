Canada January wholesale trade up 1.8% on autos

OTTAWA, March 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1.8% in January from December on stronger sales in the motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Sales were up in all seven subsectors, while sales grew in seven of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 1.7% in volume terms. Percent Jan Jan Dec (rev) Dec (prev) changes mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale +1.8 +3.2 +1.0 +0.9 trade Wholesale +1.5 +2.5 +0.6 +0.6 trade ex-autos Wholesale +0.1 +3.2 +0.3 +0.4 inventories Sectors Jan mo/mo Jan yr/yr Farm products +4.0 +9.6 Food/beverages/tobacco +1.2 +3.5 Personal/household +1.8 +9.0 Motor Vehicles and Parts +3.0 +6.6 Building materials/supplies +1.8 +0.3 Machinery/equipment +0.3 -0.0 Misc. +3.1 -0.2 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% decrease in wholesale trade in January from December. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)