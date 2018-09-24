FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian wholesale trade rises more than expected in July

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade rose 1.5 percent in July from June as sales climbed in four of seven subsectors, including a 4.2 percent gain for personal and household goods, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The increase was stronger than the 0.5 percent gain that analysts had forecast. The gain followed a revised 0.9 percent decline in June. Sales volumes rose 1.2 percent in July, which could help boost gross domestic product for the month. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)

