UPDATE 1-Canada Feb wholesale trade falls unexpectedly

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade fell unexpectedly in February as declines in the motor vehicle and parts and miscellaneous sectors offset increases in personal and household goods, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The 0.8 percent drop in the value of wholesale trade bucked economists’ forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase. January was upwardly revised to show an increase of 0.3 percent from the initially reported 0.1 percent increase.

Sales were down in four out of seven sectors in February, accounting for 64 percent of wholesale trade. Removing the effects of price changes, sales volumes were down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)