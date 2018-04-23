FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Feb wholesale trade falls unexpectedly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade fell unexpectedly in February as declines in the motor vehicle and parts and miscellaneous sectors offset increases in personal and household goods, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The 0.8 percent drop in the value of wholesale trade bucked economists’ forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase. January was upwardly revised to show an increase of 0.3 percent from the initially reported 0.1 percent increase.

Sales were down in four out of seven sectors in February, accounting for 64 percent of wholesale trade. Removing the effects of price changes, sales volumes were down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.