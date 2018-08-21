UPDATE 1-Canadian wholesale trade declines in June

(Adds details from the report)

OTTAWA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 0.8 percent in June from May, the second decline in three months, led by weaker sales in the motor vehicles and parts subsector, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Sales were down in five out of seven subsectors, representing 71 percent of wholesale trade, while sales fell in eight of the 10 provinces. Sales decreased 1.1 percent in volume terms.

The motor vehicle and parts subsector fell 1.9 percent, mostly due to lower sales in the motor vehicle industry, which fell 2.4 percent. It was the third straight decline for the subsector.

Sales in the miscellaneous subsector fell 2.2 percent as agricultural supplies saw an 8.8 percent drop, while the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell 0.6 percent.

Sales in the building material and supplies subsector edged up 0.4 percent.

Inventories rose for the fourth consecutive month, up 1.8 percent and in five of seven subsectors, representing 85 percent of total wholesale inventories, the report showed.

The inventory-to-sales ratio increased from 1.33 in May to 1.36 in June, the highest since May 2009.