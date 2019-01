TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes fell 2.5 percent in December from the previous month, extending a string of monthly declines since September, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 19.0 percent from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 1.6 percent from December 2017. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)