TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.6 percent in October from the previous month as activity slowed in more than half of all local markets, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 2.3 percent from October 2017. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Franklin Paul)