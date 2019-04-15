Canadian home sales rise in March but hold near 6-year lows -CREA

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 0.9% month-over-month in March, edging higher after a sharp drop in the previous month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

While sales rose in March, activity held near some of the lowest levels recorded in the last six years, the industry group said. Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 4.6% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was down 0.5% from March last year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)