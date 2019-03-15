Canadian home sales slump to six-year low in February -CREA

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales tumbled 9.1 percent in February from the previous month to hit their lowest level since November 2012, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The February decline was the biggest since tighter mortgage rules came into effect in January last year, the industry group said. Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index dipped 0.1 percent year-over-year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)