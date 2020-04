TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales slumped 14.3% in March from February as economic turmoil related to the coronavirus outbreak pushed buyers and sellers to the sidelines over the second half of the month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 7.8% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 6.9% from March last year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)