CORRECTED-Canada annual inflation rate decreases to 1.4 pct in October

(Corrects September figures for all items ex-food/energy) OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in October decreased to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent in September, fueled by the transportation and shelter indexes, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Oct Sept Oct Sept CPI - all items +0.1 +0.2 +1.4 +1.6 CPI - common n/a n/a +1.6 +1.5 CPI - trim n/a n/a +1.5 +1.5 CPI - median n/a n/a +1.7 +1.8 Bank of Canada core +0.3 +0.2 +0.9 +0.8 All items ex food/energy +0.3 +0.2 +1.4 +1.2 Goods 0.0 +0.3 +0.4 +0.8 Services +0.1 +0.1 +2.2 +2.1 Energy -1.8 +2.7 +1.0 +4.9 Seasonally adjusted +0.2 +0.2 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted +0.2 +0.1 n/a n/a NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for an increase of 0.1 percent for the month in the consumer price index and annual inflation of 1.4 percent in October. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Leah Schnurr)