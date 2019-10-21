First polls close in Canadian election that experts say is too close to call

OTTAWA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The first polls in what looks to be a tightly contested Canadian election closed at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Monday in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to a schedule issued by Elections Canada.

The province accounts for seven of the 338 seats in the House of Commons. The Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who are seeking re-election, won all seven in the 2015 election that brought the party to power.

With six time zones stretching across the country, voting stations close at different times. The last to close are those in the Pacific province of British Columbia, which will shut at 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT Tuesday). (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Peter Cooney)