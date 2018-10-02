Centre-right CAQ party set to win Canada's Quebec province

MONTREAL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The centre-right Coalition Avenir Quebec is on track to win power for the first time in Canada’s second most populous province, Canadian networks projected on Monday, after leader Francois Legault ran a campaign promising voters change and curbs on immigration.

It’s not yet clear whether the party will win a majority of seats in the province of Quebec’s legislature, but networks expect the CAQ to defeat the incumbent Liberals which have held power for 13 of the last 15 years, the networks forecast. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)