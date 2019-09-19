Canadian PM Trudeau's brownface picture scandal deepens as other images emerge

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brownface picture scandal deepened on Thursday as other images of him emerged wearing dark make-up only hours after he had apologized for what he characterized as a racist act at a 2001 costume party.

With less than five weeks to go before a national election, Time magazine published a picture of him on Wednesday in brownface from an “Arabian Nights” party when he was a 29-year-old teacher at a private school in Vancouver.

During his apology, he also admitted to performing “Day O”, a traditional Jamaican song made famous by Harry Belafonte, in brownface during a high school talent show years earlier. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. then published a picture from that performance that was confirmed as authentic by a spokeswoman.

Also, Global News put out a video showing Trudeau again in dark make-up making faces and sticking his tongue out. It was not immediately clear when that video was from.

“We can confirm that it is him and it’s from the early 1990s,” a Liberal official said of the video without clarifying exactly when the video was shot.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for a campaign stop, and he will speak to reporters at an event there at 2:15 p.m. ET. He was spending the morning calling “many” Liberal candidates and community leaders to fully apologize for what he did, spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said. (Additional reporting by David Ljunggren, reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)