Enbridge says Line 3 pipeline project operational date uncertain
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Enbridge says Line 3 pipeline project operational date uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The operational date for Enbridge Inc’s C$8.2 billion ($6.52 billion) Line 3 pipeline replacement project is uncertain and could be as late as November 2019, the company said on Tuesday.

“Until we get to the point where the construction plan can be fully optimized, it is very difficult to be precise about exactly when the project can come into service,” Enbridge Executive Vice President Guy Jarvis told investors in New York. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
