WRAPUP 1-Canada oil companies hopeful on deal with Alberta government to boost production

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 (Reuters) - Two of Canada’s biggest energy producers on Thursday said they were looking to the Alberta government to agree to a deal that would allow companies to boost their oil output in the face of curtailments in Canada’s main crude-producing province.

Crude production in Alberta has been limited since Jan. 1 2019 when the provincial government imposed curtailments to ease congestion on export pipelines that pushed the discount on Canadian crude to record lows.

This month, some of Canada’s biggest producers, said they were trying to get the government to allow them to produce more than their current quotas as long as the extra production was shipped to market by rail.

Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy reiterated their support for such a deal on second-quarter earnings calls on Thursday.

Suncor Chief Executive Officer Mark Little said he was hopeful the Alberta government will agree to a deal “in the next month or so”, adding it would significantly boost takeaway capacity out of Alberta and help end curtailment.

“I’m expecting that between now and year-end, if we can get that agreement in place, we could bring on somewhere in the neighborhood of 250,000-300,000 barrels a day of incremental rail,” Little said.

Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said he could not give any timeframe on when a deal might come but he saw it bringing significant benefits to the industry and higher royalties to the province.

The Alberta government, which won an election in April, is also in talks with industry for the private sector to take over C$4-billion-worth of crude-by-rail transportation contracts that were signed by the previous provincial government.

Both Suncor and Cenovus said easing curtailments would make those rail contracts more attractive to producers.

“The government has been very clear on its desire to move rail contracts back to the private sector and this is a win-win there too,” said Keith Chiasson, Cenovus’s executive vice-president downstream. “If people are allowed to rail above curtailments there’s a huge incentive to take out the long-term contracts.”

Suncor reported a 5% rise in second-quarter operating profit and higher upstream production on Wednesday. Cenovus posted a net profit from continuing operations of C$1.78 billion ($1.35 billion), versus a loss a year earlier, but production fell 14.5% as a result of government curtailments and planned oil sands maintenance. ($1 = 1.3149 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by David Gregorio)