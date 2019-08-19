Exxon says production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power outage

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said production at its Hibernia oil platform in Canada was shut down after a temporary loss of power on Saturday.

Power was restored the same day, but production has not yet resumed, the company said in a statement.

The platform had resumed production on Thursday after a spill in mid-July.

Hibernia has been producing oil since 1997 and sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil owns the largest stake in the project, followed by Chevron Canada and Suncor Energy Inc . (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)