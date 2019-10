CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has cut October synthetic crude sales to customers by 1.4 million barrels because planned maintenance at the plant has been extended, three market sources said on Thursday.

Syncrude is a joint-venture bitumen mining and upgrading project, majority owned by Suncor Energy. Syncrude did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams)