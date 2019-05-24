British Columbia cannot regulate Trans Mountain pipeline oil flows -court

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24 (Reuters) - A British Columbia court ruled on Friday that the provincial government cannot introduce a law that would regulate increased flows of heavy crude through the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline, CBC News reported.

The ruling removes a potential obstacle to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which the Canadian government bought last year to ensure it gets built.

The expansion, which is opposed by the provincial government of British Columbia, environmentalists and some indigenous groups, would nearly triple shipments of oil sands crude from Alberta to Canada’s Pacific Coast. (Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)