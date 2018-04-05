Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregateIQ

VANCOUVER, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Thursday it, along with its counterpart in British Columbia, will investigate Facebook Inc and Canadian data firm AggregateIQ.
Both Facebook and AggregateIQ were named in whistleblower Christopher Wylie’s testimony to British lawmakers on personal data that ended up in the hands of political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.
Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver Editing by Chris Reese