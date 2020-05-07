Company News
Canada gives bidders more time to submit fighter jet bids, cites coronavirus

OTTAWA, May 7 (Reuters) - Canada is giving potential bidders another month to submit proposals for a multibillion-dollar contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, time needed due to complications caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is the latest delay in a protracted trouble-plagued process to replace the country’s CF-18 fleet of jets, some of which have been flying for 40 years. In February, Ottawa granted a three-month extension to June 30.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the procurement ministry said firms now had until July 30.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting numerous challenges for businesses and their workforce ...the unprecedented situation has impacted proposal finalization,” it said.

Last July, Ottawa launched the competition for a contract worth between C$15 billion ($10.7 billion) and C$19 billion.

The main contenders are Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Corp, while Sweden’s Saab AB is also participating. ($1=1.4064 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

