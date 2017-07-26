FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases against greenback ahead of Fed policy decision
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 21 days ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases against greenback ahead of Fed policy decision

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2521, or 79.87 U.S. cents
    * Prices of longer-term bonds higher across maturity curve

    TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday despite higher oil
prices, as a firmer greenback drove direction ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.
    The Canadian dollar has rallied some 10 percent since early
May, mostly on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar and robust
economic data that spurred the Bank of Canada to raise interest
rates earlier this month. Higher oil prices also have helped.
    Bond yields hit multi-year highs this week and U.S.-Canada
2-year bond yields spread have narrowed sharply since June.
    At 9:28 a.m. ET (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2521 to the greenback, or 79.87 U.S. cents, down
0.1 percent.
    The currency traded between C$1.2502 and C$1.2528, slightly
off the more than 14-month high of C$1.2481 reached on Tuesday.
    Markets have reduced expectations for a U.S. interest rate
increase in the coming months with expectations of another rate
hike before the end of the year at less than 50 percent,
according to Reuters polls and CME's FedWatch tool.             
    While the U.S. labor market remains healthy, weak wage
growth and cooling inflation will likely keep the Fed on the
sidelines. Economic growth in the United States has not picked
up as previously expected either and is now seen to be modest at
best this year and in 2018.
    Meanwhile, currency strategists have recently noted that the
traditional correlation between the Canadian currency and the
price of oil, a major Canadian export, has broken down.
    In Canada, gross domestic product data for May is due on
Friday         .
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year            price up 2 Canadian
cents to yield 1.315 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            rising 14 Canadian cents to yield 2.002 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -7.6 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -31.9 basis points.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Paul Simao)

