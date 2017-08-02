FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to near 2-week low as yield spreads widen
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in 2 days

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to near 2-week low as yield spreads widen

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2564, or 79.59 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since July 21 at C$1.2589
    * Bond prices slightly higher across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on
Wednesday to a nearly two-week low against its U.S. counterpart
as the gap between U.S. and Canadian yields widened after having
narrowed sharply in recent months.
    Canada's two-year yield fell 1.8 basis points further below
its U.S. counterpart to a spread of -9.9 basis points. 
    The spread last week hit its narrowest since May 2015 at
-2.4 basis points, after the Bank of Canada raised interest
rates earlier in July for the first time in nearly seven years.
    Losses for the loonie and other commodity-linked currencies,
such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, came as a senior
administration official said U.S. President Donald Trump is
close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers
China's unfair trade practices.             
    Commodity-linked currencies could be hurt by the threat of
protectionist policies.
    At 9:05 a.m. ET (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2564 to the greenback, or 79.59 U.S. cents, down
0.2 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2533,
while it touched its weakest since July 21 at C$1.2589.
    Still, the loonie has rallied nearly 10 percent since early
May. It touched on Thursday its strongest in more than two years
at C$1.2414.
    Oil, one of Canada's major exports, shook off bearish
headlines as investors and traders took advantage of earlier
losses and pushed crude prices back towards this week's
eight-week highs.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.16 percent at $49.24 a
barrel.     
    Canadian auto sales rose 4.9 percent in July as the industry
benefited from strong economic growth even as U.S. sales fell
for a fifth consecutive month, according to data released on
Tuesday.             
    Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across
the yield curve, with the two-year            up 0.5 Canadian
cent to yield 1.260 percent and the 10-year             rising 7
Canadian cents to yield 1.950 percent.
    Both Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade
data for June are due on Friday.         

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.