Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended its earlier fall against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as data showed the Canadian economy grew at a more sluggish pace than market expectations in June and the second quarter.

The loonie touched a session low of C$1.2980 per U.S. dollar shortly after the latest data on Canada’s gross domestic product. At 8:41 a.m. (1241 GMT), it was down 0.4 percent at C$1.2967. (Reporting by Richard Leong)