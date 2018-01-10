FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to this week's losses even as oil climbs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2488, or 80.08 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across much of a steeper yield curve

    TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as investors
continued to take profit after recent gains even as the
greenback broadly fell and oil prices rose.
    At 9:33 a.m. EST (1433 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading at C$1.2488 to the greenback, or 80.08 U.S. cents,
down 0.2 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2428 to
C$1.2494.
    The loonie has retreated after hitting its strongest in
three months on Friday at C$1.2355 as investors await a Bank of
Canada interest rate decision next week.    
    Stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data on Friday and a
business survey on Monday that showed optimism have helped lift
the chances of a rate hike on Jan. 17 to about 80 percent.
          
    Losses for the loonie come amid increased worries that the
North American Free Trade Agreement could be scrapped.
            
    Canada sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United
States. 
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reached new
multi-year highs as OPEC-led production cuts and healthy demand
helped balance the market. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.7
percent at $63.38 a barrel.             
    The U.S. dollar        slumped after a report that China was
ready to slow or halt its U.S. Treasury purchases, with the
greenback posting its biggest single-day drop against the
Japanese yen in nearly eight months.             
    The value of Canadian building permits fell by 7.7 percent
in November from October, Statistics Canada said. Analysts
surveyed by Reuters had expected a decrease of 0.3 percent.
            
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across much of a
steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries.
    The 10-year            , which fell 13 Canadian cents to
yield 2.222 percent, touched its highest intraday yield since
September 2014 at 2.231 percent.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

