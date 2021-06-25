Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to weekly gain as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
    * For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1.4%
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.3%
    * Canadian 10-year yield eases about half a basis point to
1.410%

    TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices
climbed and U.S. inflation data eased worries about the Federal
Reserve's more hawkish stance, with the currency adding to this
week's gains.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2294 to the
greenback, or 81.34 U.S. cents. It was on track to gain 1.4% for
the week, after four consecutive weekly declines.
    Wall Street rose and the U.S. dollar        fell against a
basket of major currencies as underlying inflation in the United
States rose at a slower-than-expected rate in May.
                        
    Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the
Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Last week,
the central bank projected it would begin hiking interest rates
in 2023 rather than 2024.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on
track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand
growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious
in returning more supply to the market from August. U.S. crude
       prices were up 0.3% at $73.50 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve. The 10-year             eased about half a basis point to
1.410% but held well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last
Friday at 1.364%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
