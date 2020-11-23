Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ advance falls short of 1.30 level as greenback rebounds

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3047 to 1.3112
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.5% higher
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the latest news of
progress on a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment, but
the loonie gave back much of its earlier advance as the
greenback broadly rallied.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3085
to the greenback, or 76.42 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose
0.3% last week, traded in a range of 1.3047 to 1.3112.
    "At the start of the American session it looked like USD-CAD
might make another run below 1.3000," said Greg Anderson, global
head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New
York. "But the broad USD turned higher during the American
morning as gold took a tumble while equity risk appetite backed
off a bit."
    Gold       , which is traded in U.S. dollars, fell by about
1.8% as better-than-expected U.S. business activity data
indicated to some investors that less monetary policy stimulus
could be needed.             
    There is enough support for the U.S. dollar at 1.3000 that
it will likely take a confluence of factors such as rising
equities and oil prices, as well as a weaker greenback for the
loonie to move past that level, said Anderson, adding "I expect
that over the next 2-3 weeks, but maybe not in this
holiday-thinned week."
    U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday.       
    Shares rose globally          and the price of oil       ,
one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.5% higher after
AstraZeneca         said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around
90% effective.             
    A resilient financial system and a targeted response by
authorities has tempered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
Canada's financial system, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni
Gravelle said.              
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve. The 10-year yield             rose 3.7 basis points to
0.686%.

