CANADA FX DEBT-C$ bounces off 11-day low as oil, stocks rise

* Canadian dollar near flat against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian factory sales fall 0.2% in February * Canadian government bond prices dip across yield curve TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from an earlier 11-day low as gains for U.S. stocks futures and higher oil prices offset weaker-than-expected domestic manufacturing data. Canadian factory sales were down by 0.2% in February from January on lower sales of motor vehicles, as well as wood products, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast no change. Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors bought a net C$12.05 billion in Canadian securities in February, led by corporate bonds. U.S. stocks were boosted by stellar results from blue-chip companies, while U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.4% to $63.65 a barrel as falling Venezuelan and Iranian exports and fighting in Libya raised concerns of tightening supply. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. At 9:01 a.m. (1301 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3370 to the greenback, or 74.79 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday since April 5 at 1.3403. The 11-day low came after a Bank of Canada quarterly survey on Monday showed that Canadian business sentiment has turned slightly negative, weighed by a weak energy sector, a housing slowdown and global trade tensions. Canada's inflation report for March and February trade data is due on Wednesday. Canadian government bond prices edged lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.618% and the 10-year falling 13 Canadian cents to yield 1.771%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)