April 16, 2019 / 1:33 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ bounces off 11-day low as oil, stocks rise

    * Canadian dollar near flat against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4%
    * Canadian factory sales fall 0.2% in February
    * Canadian government bond prices dip across yield curve

    TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from
an earlier 11-day low as gains for U.S. stocks futures and
higher oil prices offset weaker-than-expected domestic
manufacturing data.
    Canadian factory sales were down by 0.2% in February from
January on lower sales of motor vehicles, as well as wood
products, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast no
change.             
    Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign
investors bought a net C$12.05 billion in Canadian securities in
February, led by corporate bonds.             
    U.S. stocks were boosted by stellar results from blue-chip
companies, while U.S. crude oil futures        rose 0.4% to
$63.65 a barrel as falling Venezuelan and Iranian exports and
fighting in Libya raised concerns of tightening supply.
                         
    Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
    At 9:01 a.m. (1301 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading nearly unchanged at 1.3370 to the greenback, or 74.79
U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday since
April 5 at 1.3403.
    The 11-day low came after a Bank of Canada quarterly survey
on Monday showed that Canadian business sentiment has turned
slightly negative, weighed by a weak energy sector, a housing
slowdown and global trade tensions.                 
    Canada's inflation report for March and February trade data
is due on Wednesday.
    Canadian government bond prices edged lower across the yield
curve, with the two-year            down 2 Canadian cents to
yield 1.618% and the 10-year             falling 13 Canadian
cents to yield 1.771%.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
