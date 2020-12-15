Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs as market shrugs off Bank of Canada 'jawboning'

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback
    * Canadian housing starts rise 14.4% month-over-month in
November 
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.3% higher
    * Canadian bond yields move higher across the curve

    TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to its highest in more than 2-1/2 years against its U.S.
counterpart on Tuesday as progress toward U.S. government
stimulus overshadowed the Bank of Canada's concern about a
stronger currency.
    The loonie        was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2689 to the
greenback, or 78.81 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest
intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2688.
    "It's all about stimulus in the U.S.," said Adam Button,
chief currency analyst at ForexLive. 
    Wall Street surged as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
invited top congressional leaders to meet in an effort to
finalize a massive government spending deal and reach an
agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.                 
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices settled 1.3% higher at
$47.62 a barrel as optimism over the rollout of coronavirus
vaccines balanced out tighter lockdowns in Europe and forecasts
of a slower demand recovery.             
    Canada's recovery from the pandemic is at a very difficult
stage, as rising COVID-19 infections dampen growth in the near
term and "could even deepen the economic hole," Bank of Canada
Governor Tiff Macklem said, adding that a stronger loonie was
hurting Canada's exports in the crucial U.S. market.
    The Bank of Canada is "engaging in some light jawboning" on
the Canadian dollar, which is not a concern for the market
unless the central bank is prepared to act, Button said.
    Canadian housing starts rose 14.4% in November compared with
the previous month, beating analyst expectations, data from the
national housing agency showed.             
    Separate data from Statistics Canada showed factory sales
rose 0.3% in October from September.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             rose
1.4 basis points to 0.728%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom
Brown)
