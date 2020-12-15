CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs as market shrugs off Bank of Canada 'jawboning'

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback * Canadian housing starts rise 14.4% month-over-month in November * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.3% higher * Canadian bond yields move higher across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in more than 2-1/2 years against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as progress toward U.S. government stimulus overshadowed the Bank of Canada's concern about a stronger currency. The loonie was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2689 to the greenback, or 78.81 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2688. "It's all about stimulus in the U.S.," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. Wall Street surged as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited top congressional leaders to meet in an effort to finalize a massive government spending deal and reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices settled 1.3% higher at $47.62 a barrel as optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines balanced out tighter lockdowns in Europe and forecasts of a slower demand recovery. Canada's recovery from the pandemic is at a very difficult stage, as rising COVID-19 infections dampen growth in the near term and "could even deepen the economic hole," Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said, adding that a stronger loonie was hurting Canada's exports in the crucial U.S. market. The Bank of Canada is "engaging in some light jawboning" on the Canadian dollar, which is not a concern for the market unless the central bank is prepared to act, Button said. Canadian housing starts rose 14.4% in November compared with the previous month, beating analyst expectations, data from the national housing agency showed. Separate data from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rose 0.3% in October from September. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 1.4 basis points to 0.728%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)